Cop wounded in encounter with robbers in Baldia Town

A policeman was wounded on Friday during an exchange of fire with suspects in Baldia Town on Friday. Police said the encounter took place when the suspects on a motorcycle were trying to escape after snatching Rs300,000 cash from a citizen. As police personnel busy in snap checking tried to chase and arrest the suspects, they opened fire and tried to escape. As a result, one policeman was wounded.

The injured cop was identified as 50-year-old Nadir Ali. He was shifted to a private hospital on National Stadium Road for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition serious. Meanwhile, the suspects managed to escape. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, two suspects were arrested after an encounter with police in Scheme 33 within the limits of the Sacchal police station. The suspects were identified as Baaz Khan and Akbar. Police said that Khan was arrested in an injured state. Police also claimed to have seized two pistols and a motorcycle from their possession.

They explained that the encounter took place while the arrested men were snatching a mobile phone and other valuables from pedestrian.

A case has been registered. In another encounter, police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a citizen in the Eidgah area. The suspect was identified as Sohail, son of Sattar.

Police said the suspect along with his companion had tortured a man to death over unexplained reasons on Thursday and escaped after that. A case was also registered against him at the Eidgah police station.

In the Saeedabad area, police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in bank robberies. Police said the arrested man was a member of a gang of bank robbers and was arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

In a recent incident, the suspect, identified as Izharuddin, allegedly snatched Rs400,000 from a man who had just left a bank after withdrawing cash. Raids are under way for the arrest of his accomplices.