Five people killed in road accidents

Five people were killed in road accidents in the city on Friday. Two relatives from Ranchor Line -- 55-year-old Pervaiz and Rohan Singh, 20 -- were going somewhere on motorcycle when a vehicle knocked them off their two-wheeler near the Sultanabad bridge.

Civil Lines police said the injured were taken to hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. Separately, 52-year-old Hassan Ali was killed in the Korangi area within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

A labourer died after a loading truck overturned in the SITE area. He was identified as 18-year-old Atiq, son of Nazeer. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

A 22-year-old man, Osama, son of Khalid, lost his life in road accident near the Hyderi Market. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a woman died after a train hit her at a railway track near the Malir River within the limits of the Drigh Road Railway station. Her body was taken to the JPMC. Police said that the woman had yet to be identified.