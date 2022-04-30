Al Quds rally slams Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

A large number of people took part in an Al Quds Day rally in Karachi on Friday to highlight the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people and the illegal occupation of Al-Quds by Israel.

The rally, which was taken out from Numaish by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, ended at the Tibet Centre amid tight security. Speakers at the rally said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal were opponents of the illegitimate state of Israel.

They also said the Pakistani nation would never accept the existence of Israel, which was involved in the genocide of innocent Palestinians. They also demanded of the Pakistani government to observe Al Quds Day officially every year.

They also condemned the role of Arab and non-Arab Muslim rulers who were gradually accepting Israel, saying that Palestine could get independence only with the collective efforts of the Muslims.

In the congregation, the MWM leaders and other prominent scholars, including Allama Sadiq Abbas Jafferi, Allama Hayat Abbas, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Allama Ali Anwar, Allama Malik Ghulam Abbas, Nasir Al Hussaini and Zain Rizvi, were also present on the occasion.

Participants also burnt the flags of the USA and Israel and chanted slogans against imperialistic powers. On this occasion, the Palestine Foundation held a photo exhibition, highlighting the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.