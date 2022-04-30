Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

LONDON: Former tennis star Boris Becker was on Friday jailed for two and a half years after being found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. The six-time Grand Slam champion, 54, will serve half of the term having being convicted at Southwark Crown Court over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account.
TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranians took to the streets on Friday to join annual pro-Palestinian rallies.The Quds Day...
BEIJING: China must press ahead with its "magic weapon" zero-Covid strategy, health officials said on Friday, despite...
PARIS: France’s left-wing parties attempted on Friday to patch together an alliance ahead of June parliamentary...
KYIV: Ukraine acknowledged on Friday it was taking heavy losses in Russia's assault in the east, but said Russia's...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman received Turkish President Recep Tayyip...
PARIS: Executions in Iran rose by 25 percent in 2021, a report by two leading NGOs said on Thursday, expressing alarm...
