Saturday April 30, 2022
Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

By AFP
April 30, 2022

LONDON: Former tennis star Boris Becker was on Friday jailed for two and a half years after being found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. The six-time Grand Slam champion, 54, will serve half of the term having being convicted at Southwark Crown Court over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account.

