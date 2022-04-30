Iranians hold annual pro-Palestinian rallies

TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranians took to the streets on Friday to join annual pro-Palestinian rallies.The Quds Day commemorations, which are held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan, were launched in 1979 by Iran’s revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Across Iran, flag-waving protesters chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel", the state broadcaster IRIB reported. They also held up signs reading "al-Quds is ours" and "Quds Day is the day of Islam", it said.

Iran does not recognise its arch-foe Israel and supporting the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Friday’s rallies were held in Tehran and other major cities, including Mashhad, Isfahan and Tabriz, according to IRIB, and come after a two-year pause due to Covid restrictions.

The demonstrations took place against the backdrop of deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank, and fierce clashes in al-Quds.