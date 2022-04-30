Saudi king, crown prince receive Erdogan in Jeddah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The king welcomed Erdogan and his delegation, while the Turkish president expressed happiness to visit the Kingdom and meet the king and crown prince. An official reception and a dinner banquet were held for the Turkish president. Senior officials from both sides attended the reception.

The crown prince and Erdogan reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to develop them in all fields. The pair also discussed exerted efforts toward the latest regional and international developments.

Erdogan then performed Umrah at Makkah Grand Mosque. He was received at the mosque by senior officials. Earlier, the Turkish leader, in his first visit to Saudi Arabia since 2017, arrived in Jeddah and was received by Makkah Governor Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

“All aspects of the relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia will be reviewed, and steps aimed at enhancing the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed at the talks to be held as part of the visit. Besides bilateral relations, views on regional and international matters will be exchanged,” a Turkish statement said.

Erdogan has also been working to mend his ties with other countries in the region as he faces domestic challenges at home brought on by an economy grappling with a currency crash and soaring inflation.