1,559 complaints of expats resolved in 11 weeks

LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has said that 1,559 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis have been resolved in 11 weeks. He said that OPC Punjab was a purely service-providing organisation and its main objective was to facilitate the expats all over the world. In this regard, joint efforts of the departments concerned were utilised to solve the expats problems. He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly performance meeting at OPC Punjab here Friday. Earlier, all the dealing officers presented their weekly performance report in the meeting. The meeting was informed that a total of 1,559 complaints of overseas Pakistanis had been resolved during the last 11 weeks. While most of the complaints were related to the Revenue, Police, Prosecution Departments and land mafia. The commissioner also reviewed the resolved complaints with their ID numbers and appreciated the performance of the dealing officers. He directed the officers to highlight the performance related activities of OPC Punjab on social media more effectively so that overseas Pakistanis feel that there is an institution to solve their problems.