CCPO orders cops to focus on crime control

LAHORE:A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of newly-appointed CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana at Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday.

DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, CTO Lahore Montazir Mehdi, all SSsP, divisional SsP of Investigations and Operations wings, SP Security, SP CIA, SP AVLS, SP Dolphin Squad, SsP of Security Division, SP Traffic and other senior police officers of Lahore Police attended the meeting.

Addressing the divisional SsP of both Operations and Investigation wings, Kamyana said that policing is not just a job but a lifestyle so police officers should spend life for provision of timely help and justice to the affected segments of society. He said that SsP had the most important role in maintaining peace and crime control which required their full attention. Actual respect and honour lies in good performance, he said adding SsP should be active in professional manner, focus on crime control and civility of citizens. He said that prompt registration of cases and investigation on merit was the only solution to all the problems. Kamyana said that round-the-clock availability of SsP and prompt response at incidents of crimes were the basic requirements of positive policing. He also said that delay in investigation of pending cases was a major issue in addressing the public grievances and asked for timely redress of complaints received from IG Office, Front Desks and CCPO Office should also be ensured.