Referral Directory launched to strengthen rule of law

LAHORE:Oxfam in Pakistan in collaboration with Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) organised launching ceremony of Referral Directory and Handing over of review report on Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 (JJSA) and Zainab Alert, Rules of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) and Human Rights Code of Conduct for Punjab Police to foster rule of law here on Friday.

Nadeemur Rehman, Secretary Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department, Punjab and Sumaira Samad, Secretary Social Welfare Department inaugurated the referral Directory. Azhar Abbas presented the introduction and purpose of Referral Directory and its significance.

Asad Muzaffar, AIG Gender Punjab Police, Ihtisham Qadir ex-prosecutor general Punjab, Shahnawaz Khan Regional Coordinator SPO, Iftikhar Ahmed Rao ex-additional chief secretary, Irshad Waheed DG PWPA, Muneezay Women Protection Officer PWPA Multan, Waheed Ahmed Director Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Umar Hayat, Assistant Director PCSW were also present on this occasion.

Oxfam in Pakistan is implementing its project, “Improved Access to Fair, Legitimate and Effective Justice in Pakistan’’, with SPO in Muzaffargarh and Khanewal districts.

The project focuses on citizen’s legal empowerment and strengthens confidence-building measures between citizens and formal justice institutions. Citizens from these two districts were also part of the conference, where they shared their experiences with the justice sector and presented their recommendations on improvements that can be made to ensure better access to justice system.

Mehnaz Fareed, Vice-Chairperson SPO applauded Oxfam’s contribution in improving citizen’s access to justice through improving confidence and trust between citizens and justice providers.

Asma Kiran, Team Lead Oxfam in Pakistan stressed on the need to open spaces where marginalised groups can access justice and engage duty bearers and justice providers. There is no doubt, that societies with stronger rule of law tend to enjoy higher economic growth, less inequality and better health and education outcomes, she said.

Presentations on rules of PWPA, Human Rights Code of Conduct for Punjab Police, a study to evaluate and assess the status on implementation of the “Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 and Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020” were presented by consultants.

Nadeemur Rehman spoke on the need to strengthen rule of law through technical assistance, development of a policy to build capacity and enhance skills of justice providers. Sumaira Samad, Secretary Social Welfare Department was the chief guest on the occasion. She said that her department would do its best for the approval of Rules of Punjab Women Protection Authority Act 2017 from the cabinet.