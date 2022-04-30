Hamza condemns incident in Masjid-e-Nabawi

LAHORE:The newly-elected Chief Minister Mian Hamza Shehbaz has strongly condemned the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi and said that this incident has exposed the reality of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan and conspiracy against Islam and Pakistan.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters had rioted in Masjid-e-Nabawi and insulted the Shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as per plan. The newly-elected chief minister said that Imran Khan had crossed all limits in his lust for power. Imran Khan was misleading a generation under foreign agenda, said Hamza Shehbaz.