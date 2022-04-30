Man held for selling kites online

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said that the security and subsistence of Pakistan, which came...
LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has said that 1,559 complaints of Overseas...
LAHORE:Singer-actor Ali Zafar on Friday visited the Bilquis Edhi Family Home in provincial metropolis to spend some...
LAHORE:A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of newly-appointed CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana at...
LAHORE:At least 3,852 children - 2,068 girls and 1,784 boys - were sexually abused across Pakistan in 2021, Sahil, an...
LAHORE:Oxfam in Pakistan in collaboration with Strengthening Participatory Organisation organised launching ceremony...
Comments