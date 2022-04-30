 
Man held for selling kites online

By Our Correspondent
April 30, 2022

LAHORE:A suspect was arrested by Nawankot police on Friday. The suspect identified as Imran dealt in online kite selling and would smuggle the kites in different parts of Punjab. Around 105 kites were recovered from him during a raid on a tip off.

