Jummatul Wida observed with religious solemnity

LAHORE:Jummatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan was observed with traditional religious fervour and solemnity, as millions thronged to the mosques, prayer grounds and streets seeking special blessings of The Almighty for security and prosperity of the Ummah and the whole mankind.

The centuries old traditions of this auspicious day has been once again restored after two years of suspension due to coronavirus pandemic during which the congregations were banned. Jummatul Wida has always been regarded as a signal of the departure of the holy month carrying a multitude of blessings and special mercy of The Almighty. Holy Prophet (PBUH) has laid great emphasis on the sanctity of this day and the fact that Almighty answers the prayers of believers on this day. The prayer leaders and Khateebs in their sermons stressed the believers to offer collective and individual repentance seeking forgiveness of The Almighty to ward off the divine retribution in shape of bloodshed, destruction, hunger, drought and the global pandemic killing tens of thousands of people.

Jummatul Wida is also observed as Yaum-ul-Quds by various organisations like ISO and some other groups to express solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine and mobilise the Ummah to work for the liberation of first Qibla of the Muslims from the occupation of Zionist regime of Israel. ISO and affiliated organisatiosn took out a rally from Nasser Bagh to Regal Chowk to express support to the cause of Palestine’s liberation.