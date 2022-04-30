Cop’s son tortures maid over money issue

LAHORE:A maid was allegedly tortured and disrespected by son of an inspector of Punjab Police in the Shahdara area.

A woman “K” said that she worked as a maid in the house of Inspector Aslam Niazi. She had also pooled a financial committee. Two days back she demanded her share of the amount over which son of the inspector was annoyed that he hurled threats, tortured and torn apart her clothes in a bazaar. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan took notice of the incident and asked SP City to conduct an inquiry into the matter. He said that no one would be allowed to abuse his authority.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a shop situated near a bank building on Montgomery Road. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit. Nearby people tried to control it. They also called rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ACCIDENTS: Around 14 people died, whereas 1,167 were injured in 1,113 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 678 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 489 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (68%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 593 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians, and 478 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 272 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 274 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 85 Faisalabad in with 91 victims and at third Multan with 74 accidents and 73 victims. The details further reveal that 1,181 victims were affected by road traffic accidents, including 979 males & 202 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 217 were under 18 years of age, 612 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 352 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 939 motorbikes, 91 auto-rickshaws, 153 motorcars, 31 vans, 19 passenger buses, 46 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

ARRESTED: Missri Shah police claimed to have arrested two suspected bike thieves. The arrested suspects were identified as Arsalan Mota and Qasim. Police also recovered four bikes and two rickshaws from their custody. A case has been registered against them.