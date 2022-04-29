Bosnian ex-general sentenced for war crimes

SARAJEVO: A retired Bosnian Muslim forces general was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for war crimes committed by foreign jihadists during Bosnia’s brutal 1990s conflict.

Sakib Mahmuljin, 69, was tried for his role at the top of the command chain of foreign fighters that executed more than 50 Bosnian Serb prisoners of war in Vozuca and Zavidovici in the northeast of the country.

Mahmuljin was at the time commander of the 3rd corps of the Bosnian army, composed mainly of local Muslims. The crime was carried out by the "El Moudjahid" unit attached to his corps, which was made up of hundreds of mainly foreign jihadists from Africa, the Middle East and some Western countries who joined forces with Bosnian Muslims.