Le Pen has high hopes for parliamentary elections

PARIS: Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party has turned its attention to June’s parliamentary elections after its defeat in the presidential contest, vowing to field candidates in every constituency and claiming the electoral system is stacked against it.

“We’ve been preparing for a very long time for these elections,” said the acting party president, Jordan Bardella. “It’s essential our ideas are defended in the assembly.” He said his party would take a stand on security, immigration and French identity issues in parliament, as well as taxes.

“People have to vote,” he said on the CNews TV channel on Thursday. “We need an opposition.” Le Pen was beaten by the centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday’s presidential election by 58.5% to 41.5%, but she gained a historic score for the far right, with more than 13m votes.

She will run again in the parliamentary elections in June and is likely to keep her seat in the Pas-de-Calais area in northern France. Her party has in the past struggled to translate its high number of votes in the presidential election into seats in parliament. This is partly due to a two-round parliamentary voting system that does not favour small parties, as well tactical voting to keep out the far right.

Abstention is also traditionally far higher in parliamentary elections than in presidential elections, which has had a negative impact on the National Rally’s results. In 2017, the year of the last parliamentary election, Le Pen won more than 10m votes in the presidential final against Macron.