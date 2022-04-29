 
Friday April 29, 2022
Peshawar

Man kills son

By Bureau report
April 29, 2022

PESHAWAR: A man killed his son for demanding money in Wadpaga village here on Thursday.Reports said one Muqadar Shah opened fire and killed his son Intizar Shah after a clash that started when his son was demanding money. A case has been registered.

