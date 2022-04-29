Public forum held in Bannu

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (r) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi has said that under the directives of the provincial government, the administration is active in resolving the issues of people at their doorsteps and holding open katcheris at the sub-divisional level is part of this policy.
He was speaking to the public in a public forum on land issues in the Marian area here Thursday.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Najibullah Khan, TMO Marian Yousuf Khan, Tehsildar Naik Nawaz Khan Marwat, SHO of the area and revenue staff were present on the occasion.
Residents and students of the Marian area got domicile certificates, intiqalat (land transfers), registry, fards and maps, etc on the spot. On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that revenue darbar/tehsil attendance is being set up in all tehsils to solve land related problems of people under one roof on the direction of the provincial government and the process will continue in all the tehsils of the district to facilitate the masses
