Man shot dead over property dispute

KARACHI: A property dealer was shot dead in Frontier Colony on Thursday.

Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he was identified as 48-year-old Ghaniur Rehman, son of Abdul Kabeer.

Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, the Pirabad police said the man was sitting outside his residence with some workmates when two armed men arrived and shot him in his head, killing him on the spot.

The police said the victim had a dispute over property with Ismail and Zamin Shah and the family suspected that he was apparently killed by them. The family also nominated Ismail and Shah in the FIR, and the police were carrying out raids to arrest the nominated suspects.

In Surjani Town, Zaid Khan was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Surjani Town’s Sector 7-B. He was taken to the ASH for medical assistance.

Moreover, 48-year-old Ali Akbar was shot and injured in Manghopir’s Ghazi Goth. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.