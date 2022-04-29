Enmity claims four lives in Bajaur

KHAR: Four members of a family were shot dead by their rivals in Meena Mokha area in Mamond tehsil in the district, police said on Thursday.

They said that rivals, whose name could not be ascertained, attacked the family of Khan Badshah with automatic weapons.

As a result, Khan Badshah, 65, and his three sons named Alam Khan, 35, Amir Badshah, 30, and Umar Badshah were killed on the spot.

The motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity between the two families.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, for medico legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.