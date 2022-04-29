8 more trucks carrying relief items handed over to Afghan authorities

PESHAWAR: Eight more trucks laden with relief items, which were arranged by Al-Khidmat Foundation under its Ramazan package programme, were handed over to the Afghan authorities at Torkham Border on Thursday.

The relief goods worth Rs20 million, including food packages and other items, were handed over at a ceremony jointly organised by the Al-Khidmat Foundation and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

This is the ninth aid convoy sent to the war-ravaged neighbouring country.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan’s officials said that through 154 trucks, 1311 tonnes of relief goods worth Rs300 million had been handed over to the Afghan authorities so far.

The relief items have so far been distributed among needy families in Kunar, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kabul, Helmand, Kandahar and other provinces of northern Afghanistan. They appealed to the philanthropists to continue providing assistance to the deserving people of Afghanistan during the holy month of Ramazan so that the plight of the oppressed people could be overcome through joint efforts.

They also thanked the organisers of the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and expressed their optimism that cooperation with the oppressed people of Afghanistan would continue in the future. The Afghan officials present on the occasion lauded the efforts of the Al-Akhidmat Foundation to provide relief to affected people of Afghanistan in the hour of trial.