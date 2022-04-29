Lakki farmers given multi-crop threshers

LAKKI MARWAT: Agriculture extension department, Lakki Marwat provided mega-size multi-crop threshers to the farmers on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood handed over the agricultural machines to the growers at a function held in the premises of agriculture department office in Lakki Marwat city.

Additional AC Waheed Ahmad Mughal, district director agriculture Haji Abdul Qayyum Khan and other officials were also present.

On the occasion, Abdul Qayyum said that the multi crop thresher machines had been provided to the farmers on subsidized rates under the government’s PSDP pulses project.

“Lakki Marwat is the first district across the province where the farmers have got the machines,” he claimed, saying that the farmers have received the threshers at a time when harvesting of wheat crop is in full swing in the southern district.

He said that the thresher machines had the capacity to provide over 1500kg clean seed per hour to farmers and those could be used for threshing wheat and other grains.

The district director agriculture said that the farmers along with agriculture officials and technical experts had visited the manufacturing company before purchasing the thresher machines.

The assistant commissioner said that the government was focusing on boosting the agriculture sector besides enhancing production of pulses and other crops.