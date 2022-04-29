Cash, ornaments taken away

PESHAWAR: Cash and gold ornaments were robbed at gunpoint when four
armed men broke into a house in Jhagra village in the limits of Chamkani Police Station at Iftar time the other day.
An official said that four armed men broke into the house of one Daulat Mohammad Khan at Iftar time and made the family hostage at gunpoint. The robbers collected gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the house and escaped. Police only lodged a roznamcha in the case on the complaint of the victim.
