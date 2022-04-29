Strategy finalised to cope with tourist influx

MANSEHRA: The district administration has finalised its strategy to cope with the heavy influx of the tourists on Eidul Azha and rest of the tourism season in Kaghan valley.

“We (police department) held a meeting with petroleum products dealers and asked them to ensure that each filling station might have over 4000 liters of petrol and diesel every time to meet the tourist’s fuel requirements in Kaghan valley on this Eid,” Jamal Zeb, the head of district traffic police, told a meeting here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan chaired the meeting.

The head of the district traffic police said that extra police force would be deployed at Naran, Balakot and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road

“The mobile mechanic’s workshops set up in the pickups would also patrol at MNJ road to ensure the repairing services for tourists’ vehicles developing faults,” Zeb said.