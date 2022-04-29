 
Seven people injured in fire exchange

By Bureau report
April 29, 2022

PESHAWAR: At least seven people were injured in exchange of a fire between two rival groups in Urmar village on Thursday night.

A police official said the firing started after Gulab Sher and Matiullah groups exchanged harsh words over an unknown issue One child and a passerby were among the wounded who were rushed to a hospital. Police said they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

