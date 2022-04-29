Seven people injured in fire exchange

PESHAWAR: At least seven people were injured in exchange of a fire between two rival groups in Urmar village on Thursday night.
A police official said the firing started after Gulab Sher and Matiullah groups exchanged harsh words over an unknown issue One child and a passerby were among the wounded who were rushed to a hospital. Police said they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.
PESHAWAR: A man killed his son for demanding money in Wadpaga village here on Thursday.Reports said one Muqadar Shah...
PESHAWAR: Anti-polio vaccination campaign was kicked off in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on...
PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi has said that under the directives of the...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated three Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at the...
PESHAWAR: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday the country would witness a revolution on...
PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khyber Pakht-unkhwa President Amir Muqam...
Comments