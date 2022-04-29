70 terrorists killed, 202 held during 2022: IGP

PESHAWAR: As many as 70 terrorists and proclaimed offenders were killed and 202 were arrested in operations across the province during the current year, inspector general of police Moazzam Jah Ansari said on Thursday.

The police chief said that 30 policemen embraced martyrdom in attacks and encounters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last four months.

“As many as 6,307 search and strike operations were carried out in the province under the National Action plan during which 45697 suspects were held. Besides, 35857 suspects were held in 25977 snap checks across the province,” the IGP told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. He was flanked by the Capital city Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan.

Ansari said 99 grenades, eight suicide jackets, 46kg explosives and other ammunitions were recovered during operations against terrorists. He said top terrorists including those involved in the Koocha Risaldar blast, murder of a priest and a Sikh hakeem and target killing of policemen have also been arrested in operations by the Counter Terrorism Department.

The police chief said Asan Insaf Marakaz, Madadgar Force, Ababeel Force were launched to facilitate the public and provide them easy justice. He said the community was involved and more efforts were made to settle blood feuds and stop the killing of a large number of people in enmities.

The IGP said that police in the merged areas were provided all the facilities including bulletproof cars and the force is doing well in maintaining law and order and providing justice to the tribal people. The IGP informed that operations against the drug mafia and other mafias were also accelerated. He added 4,144 drug dealers were held during the last four months by the Narcotics Eradication Teams. The teams recovered 246kg ice, 418kg heroin and 4301kg hashish.

Moazzam Jah Ansari paid tribute to the martyrs and the wounded officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and said that peace had greatly returned to the country due to their sacrifices. He said the entire nation salutes the brave sons of the soil who offered the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the country.

The police chief said the KP police have sacrificed hundreds of its officials from senior ranks to constables during the last several years.

The IGP said the force would take care of children and families of the police martyrs on every occasion.

The IGP during iftar dinner in honour of the families of martyrs met children of the fallen heroes. He also gave Eid gifts to the children. Senior police officers also attended the iftar dinner and met the families of the fallen heroes.