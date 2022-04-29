Alleged rules violations by acting VC: Governor’s Secretariat summons UoH registrar

HARIPUR: The KP Governor’s Secretariat has taken notice of the allegations of Universities Act and statutes violations and some decisions by the acting vice-chancellor of the University of Haripur.

It asked the registrar to attend the meeting convened by the principal secretary to the governor scheduled for May 12, sources told The News here on Thursday.

The letter carried the subject “ Meeting to discuss irregularities in the University of Haripur during the period of Dr Ayub Khan acting VC of UoH”.

It was issued by the section officer and was received by the University of Haripur on Wednesday.

The Governor’s Secretariat through a “most immediate” letter No SO-I/7-1GS/20/6584-88, dated 27.04.2022 asked the registrar to appear with a complete record on May 12 at 10 am.

While the Director, Coordination, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad through an email communication asked the UoH registrar to submit a para-wise reply to the allegations of irregularities against the acting VC.

According to a jointly signed complaint by the administrative officers of the UoH and sent to the governor, chief minister, minister for higher education and other senior officers, (copy available), accused Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ayub Khan of advertising posts of admin staff and faculty members without conducting mandatory need assessment.

The chairmen of four departments raised objections to the advertisement for new jobs of faculty members and termed it against the provisions of university statutes 2016 and Universities Act 2016.

While UoH Registrar Riaz Muhammad who was transferred on Wednesday and replaced by Director Administration Maj ( retired) Muhammad Iqbal on the orders of acting VC, had also written to the departmental chairmen in reply to their communication on the specific matter.

Through the same letter sent to departmental chairmen (copy available) on April 25, Riaz Muhammad had admitted that he was absolutely kept unaware of the advertisements which recently appeared in the newspaper and added that neither he was involved in any need assessment for advertising admin and faculty positions, which is mandatory for the hiring of new employees under the statutes, nor he was part of any meeting or signed any paper pertaining to the announcement of new positions.

The acting VC reinstated three contract employees Rashid Mehmood, Aybak Khan and Ahsan Nawaz, who had been relieved in June last year and their petition challenging their relieving order was still pending with the Abbottabad Bench of the Peshawar High Court for a decision.

The reinstated employees were assigned important duties related to the registrar’s office despite objections from the law officer and deputy registrar.

The acting VC, according to sources, gave at least six faculty members the duties of administrative officers despite clear-cut directives of the Governor’s Secretariat not engaging teaching staff/researchers in the administrative matters.