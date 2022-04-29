PTI plans to bring two million people to federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top leadership Thursday reviewed preparations for the Islamabad march and decided to bring at least two million people in a bid to force early elections in the country.

A joint meeting of the PTI core committee and parliamentary party has been fixed for May 9 to chalk out future line of action inside and outside the legislatures to launch movement for independence and sovereignty of Pakistan. “In fact, we intend to thrash out our comprehensive roadmap, a charter of demands, besides forcing early elections and how to dislodge the so-called regime, as the longer it stays, the more disastrous will it be for the nation,” said one participant of the meeting.

The central leadership meeting was presided over by party Chairman Imran Khan, which decided that two million people will be brought to Islamabad. The PTI leaders also decided to arrange meetings of all organisations from across the country.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday strongly condemned what he called the ‘worst censorship imposed on the media by the imported government’. To this effect, he presided over a meeting of the party’s spokespersons here at Banigala, which also reacted strongly to the ongoing ‘targeted operation’ against certain journalists.

The meeting agreed to raise full voice in favour of journalists who have been subjected to government repression. “The tactics of the government as a result of external conspiracy are shameful and reprehensible in all respects. Truth and falsehood are clearly in front of the eyes of the nation,” Imran said.

He contended the government wanted to show its black deeds as bright ones through repression but the nation is not ready to adopt the narrative of dishonest traitors; those who suppress the voice of truth with the strength of state power will not get even the slightest success.

“The imported government including puppets is unacceptable is the voice of the nation and PTI stands with professional journalists against beggars, obsessed with power,” he maintained.

The meeting also discussed the overall political situation in the country and had a detailed review of ongoing statements on political and administrative issues. The forum agreed to fully expose the conspiracy to intervene in Pakistan and change the government at the behest of foreigners.

The meeting also approved the special strategy for full promotion of PTI narrative on media and social media and to expose those convicted by the Supreme Court and those released on bail and to unmask the regime’s false propaganda. A plan was also devised to project PTI narrative on TV, radio, newspapers and social media.

The meeting was also given briefing on the preparations for the Shab-e-Dua that was to be observed across the country on Thursday night. Meanwhile, a high-level delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors called on Imran Khan here and held discussion on bilateral issues and issues of mutual interest. The meeting also discussed ‘interference in domestic politics and change of government as a result of external conspiracies’.

Imran sought cooperation of CPNE delegation for prevention of counterfeit information and assured the delegation of full support and said, “Rumours and fake news are definitely a big issue. My wife and I are being targeted through fake news,” he noted.

“Even as a state, the enemy tries rumour-mongering as a weapon while journalists have a key role to play in curbing rumours and fake news. PTI fully encourages the growth and development of independent and responsible media,” Imran said.