‘Parday Main Rehnay Do,’ a public awareness film

LAHORE: Showcase Films in collaboration with Geo Films is offering film “Parday Main Rehnay Do” in cinemas on Eidul Fitr.
Actor Ali Rehman Khan, actress Haniya Amir and director Wajahat Rauf said an attempt has been made to convey a serious theme through the story of this film. While talking to Geo News, they said the story of the film revolves around a couple not having children and the strong desire of the family members for children. Actor Ali Rehman Khan and actress Haniya Aamir said it was great to work on a good and serious topic.
PESHAWAR: Eight more trucks laden with relief items, which were arranged by Al-Khidmat Foundation under its Ramazan...
Dr Shahzad Ali Khan. Photo by reporterISLAMABAD: For the first time in history of the country, Pakistan has nominated...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf top leadership Thursday reviewed preparations for the Islamabad march and decided...
ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner and his team on Thursday called on Federal Climate Change...
Islamabad :On the 70th anniversary of Japan-Pakistan diplomatic relations, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has...
LAHORE: World Veterinary Day with the theme “Strengthening Veterinary Resilience” was held at the University of...
Comments