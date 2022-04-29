UVAS holds World Veterinary Day seminar, walk

LAHORE: World Veterinary Day with the theme “Strengthening Veterinary Resilience” was held at the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences (UVAS) here on Thursday. Various activities, including a walk, a seminar, a poster competition and a free medical treatment camp etc were organised to create awareness about the animal welfare.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, others and a large number of students from Vets Care Club, faculty members and industries representatives participated. The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor office and culminated at UVAS Outdoor Hospital where Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with other guests inaugurated free medical treatment camp.

Later, a seminar was arranged to sensitise people about the importance of animal welfare, health and treatment. Dr Asim Mahmood Khan as a guest speaker delivered a lecture on the topic of strengthening veterinary resilience. He advised students to select any field related to genetics, breeding, pet practices, diagnostics, animal nutrition & animal management and they need to learn innovative knowledge to excel in their selected fields for the uplift of veterinary profession.

In their recorded messages, senior veterinarians Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Prof Dr Amjad Riaz, Prof Dr Hamad Bin Rasheed, Dr Rehanul Haq urged the importance of veterinary ethics, positive uses of social media, animal diseases, cope up challenges related to diseases outbreaks and measures, awareness, innovation, learning about modern technologies and skills and academia industry linkages to fill the gap in the veterinary profession, etc. At the end, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf chaired the concluding ceremony of the seminar and gave away a shield to Dr Asim Mahmood Khan and distributed cash prizes among the winners of poster competition.