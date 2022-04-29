CHITRAL: Shahzada Mohiuddin, who passed away in Islamabad the previous day, was laid to rest at his native town on Thursday. Thousands of people, political and social figures, friends and family members attended the funeral prayers. Shahzada Mohiuddin had passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday after a protracted illness. He was an iconic figure in Chitral’s political history for over 30 years.
