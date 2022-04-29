Muslims observe Lailatul Qadr

KARACHI: Muslims around the world observed Lailatul Qadr on Thursday night. The Night of Power represents the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Islamic holy month of Ramazan is now heading toward the Eidul-Fitr.

The exact day of the night is not officially known but Muslims are told to search for Lailatul Qadr during the last 10 days of Ramazan, particularly on the odd nights. The night is referred to as Lailatul Qadr in the Quran and in Islamic belief. The last 10 days of Ramazan are considered to be some of the greatest days and nights of the year as Allah says in the Muslim holy book that "the Night of Decree is better than a thousand months."

Muslims usually worship, perform prayer, and recite the Quran on this night. Also, it is said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, "Whoever stays up (in prayer and remembrance of Allah) on the Night of Qadr, fully believing (in Allah's promise of reward) and hoping to seek reward, he shall be forgiven for his past sins."

Although, the exact date remains unknown, Lailatul Qadr is widely believed to be the 27th night of Ramazan. It is solely a night of extended worship, prayer, recitation of the Holy Quran and visiting the mosque. The blessings of praying on the night of Lailatul Qadr is believed to be better than that of a thousand months of worship and devotion.