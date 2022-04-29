Sindh House attack: Arrested PTI MNAs released on bail

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Thursday released two lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly involved in attacking the Sindh House on bail against the surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.
PTI Members of the National Assembly Attaullah Niazi and Faheem were arrested on Tuesday after the cancellation of their interim bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Sindh House attack case. Following their arrest, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Inam Ullah had sent them to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on Wednesday. However, their lawyers had moved bail petitions on the same day which were approved by the court on the second day of hearing.
CHITRAL: Shahzada Mohiuddin, who passed away in Islamabad the previous day, was laid to rest at his native town on...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan issued notification in connection with grant of honorarium for its...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority here on Thursday advised societies operating without proper No Object...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance here on Thursday clarified that there had been no fresh borrowings by the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday Prime Minister Shehbaz...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has taken notice of alleged promotions and appointments to...
Comments