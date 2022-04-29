Ram Ravi’s century in vain as IMI Omar win thriller

KARACHI: Ram Ravi’s record fourth century for KGA Club went in vain as IMI Omar registered an exciting last-over victory in the second semifinal of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Man of the Match Muhammad Sami’s whirlwind nine-ball 31, which included a couple of sixes and three fours, tilted the high-scoring game decisively in favour of IMI Omar who reached the target of 208 with three wickets and as many deliveries in hand. They will now be taking on Total Energy in the final on Friday (today).

KGA Club, put into bat by their opponents, were driven yet again by the prolific opener Ram Ravi, who clobbered as many as seven sixes and 10 fours in his magnificent knock of 117 coming from only 55 balls. He had looked good for many more before being dismissed in 17th over and his teams finished with a healthy total of 207 for six in the allotted 20 overs.

IMI Omar maintained a run-rate in double digit from the outset with openers Irfan Mushtaq (23 off 12 balls) and Irfan Ali (23 off 24 balls) starting off powerfully. The momentum was sustained by Farrukh Rizvi (62 off 31 balls) and Afsar Nawaz (53 off 35 balls).

The match opened up with the fall of Farrukh and Afsar in quick succession but the breezy knock from Sami closed all escape routes for KGA Club who fought gallantly until the very end. IMI Omar kept their nerves despite losing three wickets in a space of four balls.