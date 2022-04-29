Dildas Club win interclub Bocce Volo

KARACHI: Dildas Club defeated Bhatti Club to win All Hyderabad Bocce Volo interclub tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Dildas Club won the final with the score of 16-15. The second and third positions were secured by Bhatti Club and Jamshoro King Club, respectively. The event was organised with the support of Pakistan Bocce Volo Association.
KARACHI: Ram Ravi’s record fourth century for KGA Club went in vain as IMI Omar registered an exciting last-over...
LONDON: Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi hopes Pakistan will reap the benefits of their players’ involvement in English...
MADRID: Iga Swiatek has called for the governing bodies of tennis to unite in their decisions regarding the...
Ag AFPLIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp warned that Liverpool must remain “on alert” despite putting one foot in the...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the probables for the national women team’s training camp ahead of...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam has said that the country’s wrestling squad needs a 50-day...
Comments