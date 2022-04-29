 
Friday April 29, 2022
Sports

Dildas Club win interclub Bocce Volo

By Our Correspondent
April 29, 2022

KARACHI: Dildas Club defeated Bhatti Club to win All Hyderabad Bocce Volo interclub tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Dildas Club won the final with the score of 16-15. The second and third positions were secured by Bhatti Club and Jamshoro King Club, respectively. The event was organised with the support of Pakistan Bocce Volo Association.

