Premier League aims to have more players of South Asian origin

LONDON: The South Asian Action Plan, an initiative launched by the Premier League, aims to identify talent among boys of South Asian heritage at “foundation phase” age, between eight and 12 years old, and increase the numbers of players within the academy system.

The Premier League says it acknowledges players of South Asian heritage are “significantly underrepresented” in English football.

“We have an accurate record of the ethnic make up of our young players and we absolutely see that boys of South Asian heritage are significantly underrepresented,” the Premier League’s director of football, Neil Saunders, said. “We feel that that shouldn’t be the case and we’re committed to addressing that. We recognise it isn’t going to happen overnight but we’re committed to a long-term plan,” he added.

The scheme will target long term improvement in the number of players of South Asian origin in the professional and non-league game.

According to data released by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) in March, there are just 16 professional footballers in the top four tiers of English football with British South Asian heritage.

“The South Asian Action Plan is a long-term project which will enable us to look at and improve the diversity of everyone within the academy system, both on and off the pitch,” Saunders said.