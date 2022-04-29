Don’t show complacency against world champs, Aikman tells team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team head coach Siegfried Aikman has stressed on his team members to be more compact in their approach by playing calculated game against powerful European teams including the world champions Belgium, who would be the Greenshirts’ next opponents on the tour today (Friday) at Antwerp.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Belgium, a day ahead of the one-off Test against the host nation, Aikman said the players’ approach should be solid unlike what was on display in the second test against Holland.

“Belgium are not an ordinary team these days. Being the world champions, the team has the capacity to score goals at will. I have told my players not to show any complacency by taking the opponents easy at any point of time. The team like Belgium always stays on the hunt to score goals and put extra pressure on the opponents’ defense.”

Aikman added that he wanted his midfielders to play the pivotal role.

“I don’t want my players to stick to their positions. There is no such concept in modern hockey. What midfielders require is to keep a tight check in defense, rather moving on the attack every time they get an opportunity, leaving big gaps for the opponents to go on the counter attack.

The Pakistan team head coach said the loss against Holland in the second Test was more due to fatigue and complacency shown by the tourists.

“They could not believe that they defeated Holland fair and square in the first test and came out next day a bit complacent, looking for goals on each given opportunity. You cannot do that against a powerful and super fit Dutch team.

These European teams are used to playing each day and that is what you have to do in the FIH Pro League.

“On the contrary Pakistan are not used to back-to-back matches. That is why Greenshirts were almost half to their capacity going into the second Test. What they had in mind was to score goals as they did in the first match when they were fresh.”