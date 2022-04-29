Root vows to back Stokes ‘every step of the way’

LONDON: Former skipper Joe Root promised to be with new England Test captain Ben Stokes “every step of the way” after his close friend was appointed as his successor on Thursday.
The star batsman, who has continued to pile on the runs despite England’s woeful run of results, said he would give Stokes his complete support.
“Always got each other’s backs,” Root tweeted. “Congratulations mate, I’ll be right with you every step of the way.”
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also backed star all-rounder Stokes’s appointment, tweeting: “Congrats, benstokes38! An incredible honour and I know you’ll do all of us England fans proud!”
