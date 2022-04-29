LCWU ranking improves

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has improved its international impact ranking and has been ranked among the top 301-400 universities in the world in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Impact Ranking 2022.

According to a press release, as per the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, the LCWU has been ranked third among public and private universities in Pakistan and stood first among women's universities across the country. The university’s overall rating had extended to 73.4 in 2022 instead of 61 in 2021.

PU Eid holidays: Punjab University (PU) will remain closed from Monday, 2nd May, 2022 to Friday, 6th May, 2022 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

A PU spokesperson said that Saturday, 14th May, 2022 will be working day in lieu of additional holiday of 6th May, 2022. It is pertinent to mention here that PU will remain open on Friday (today) for university employees and teaching staff; however, there will be no academic activity for the students.