PU students protest

LAHORE:A number of Baloch students protesting against the Punjab University (PU) administration on Thursday demanded the release of Baloch student Bebagr Imdad.

The protesters carrying placards and banners peacefully protested outside the VC office. The university officials alleged that the protesters locked entrance of the admin block. A police contingent reached there to control the situation. Sources said the PU admin told the students that Bebagr Imdad, an outsider, who came to live with a relative student, was allegedly picked up for his alleged connection with the suicide bomber of Karachi blast. The admin said that it was a serious issue and if the student was innocent he would be released accordingly.