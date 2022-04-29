Kamyana takes over as CCPO

LAHORE:DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Thursday assumed the charge of the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore after his notification was issued by the Punjab government. Bilal Siddique Kamyana, an Old Ravian from Sahiwal, is viewed as an upright, professional and crime fighter police officer.

He belongs to 24th Common of Police Service of Pakistan and has served at key posts as RPO Faisalabad and Sheikhupura regions, CPO Rawalpindi, DPO Sialkot, Narowal and Okara, DIG R&D CPO, DIG SPU, SSP CTD and other high ranks of headquarters and field formations of Police Department.

Bilal Siddique has also experience of working in provincial metropolis as SP in Operations, Investigation and Security wings. He after assuming charge held a meeting with senior officers. Kamyana held an introductory meeting with the sectional heads of different branches of Capital City Police Headquarters. He has committed to resolve problems of citizens by providing them justice at police stations.

"Maintenance of law and order, free registration of FIRs, merit-based transparent investigation along with crime control would be my top priorities", Bilal Siddique said. The CCPO said he would take all possible measures for the welfare of police officers and officials along with families of the martyrs.

"It would be our mission to make Lahore the centre of peace so that people could spend their life calmly with sense of protection,” Kamyana vowed. The culture of public-friendly police would be promoted so that people could visit police stations for their grievances without any fear and hesitation, he added.