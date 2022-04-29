City sizzles as mercury touches 41.4°C

LAHORE:Provincial capital witnessed severe heat wave as mercury reached 41.4°C here on Thursday while Met office warned that the whole country, particularly plain areas will be under the grip of heat wave conditions.
Met officials have advised the people to take precautionary measures. They said continental air was prevailing over the most parts of the country.
They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas. However rain-thunderstorm was expected at a few places in Kashmir, GB and upper KP. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41.4°C and minimum was 25.5°C.
LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University has improved its international impact ranking and has been ranked among...
LAHORE:The Prosecution Department will construct residential hostels for prosecutors with an amount of Rs2 billion in...
LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding was signed here on Thursday for the provision of the electric motorcycles to...
LAHORE:A number of Baloch students protesting against the Punjab University administration on Thursday demanded the...
LAHORE:Punjab Police completed security arrangements for 27th night of Ramazan, Jumma-tul-Wida and Al-Quds Day. More...
LAHORE:DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Thursday assumed the charge of the post of Capital City Police Officer Lahore...
Comments