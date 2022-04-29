City sizzles as mercury touches 41.4°C

LAHORE:Provincial capital witnessed severe heat wave as mercury reached 41.4°C here on Thursday while Met office warned that the whole country, particularly plain areas will be under the grip of heat wave conditions.

Met officials have advised the people to take precautionary measures. They said continental air was prevailing over the most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas. However rain-thunderstorm was expected at a few places in Kashmir, GB and upper KP. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41.4°C and minimum was 25.5°C.