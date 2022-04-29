Ramazan bazaars to remain operational till last day of month

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Thursday ordered that Ramazan bazaars would remain operational till the last day of the holy month whereas the special Ramazan package would also continue as par approved plans.

The announcement was made via an order issued here by industries department. According to the order, “as per the directions of the competent authority and in suppression of previous instructions issued by this office, all Ramazan bazaars shall remain operational with same approved package till last day of the month in the best public interest”. A spokesperson for the industry department said that the decision was made in the public interest.

PFA halts two restaurants working: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday stopped the production of two restaurants over violations in the Walled City of Lahore. The authority also imposed hefty fines on two eateries and served warning notices on another food business operator (FBO) for improvement while carrying out an operation under the supervision of its Director General at Food Street Lahore located between Fort Road and Roshnai Gate of the Walled City.

PFA DG Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority imposed emergency prohibition orders on Riwaj and Andaz for failing to meet hygienic working environment and using substandard ingredients in the preparation of food dishes. Similarly, the food safety teams penalised Arif Chatkhara and Haveli Restaurant at Food Street due to the worst condition of hygiene. Meanwhile, Shahi Bawarchi Khana was served with a warning notice to improve the arrangements, he added.