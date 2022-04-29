CITY PULSE

My Karachi Exhibition

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.

New works by Munawar Ali Syed

The Sanat Initiative will be showcasing new artworks by Munawar Ali Syed in a solo show. As a multidisciplinary artist, his work is a response to the proliferation of mass media, propaganda and our self-absorbed attitudes to life. Themes of identity, diaspora, pop culture, hierarchy and social stigma are evident in his works. The exhibition will start on May 10. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.