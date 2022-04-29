‘Robber’ killed as police foil robbery attempt at cement factory

A suspected criminal was killed in a police encounter in the SITE area on Thursday. Police said a group of around seven robbers entered a cement factory located near the telephone exchange within the limits of the Site Section police station. Upon receiving the information, police reached the factory and foiled the robbery bid.

Upon seeing the police, the robbers tried to escape the scene in the cover of fire. As the police returned fire, one of the robbers was killed on the spot but his accomplices managed to flee. According to the police, two other robbers were also injured in the firing but they were able to escape. The killed robber was identified as 25-year-old Aurangzaib. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.