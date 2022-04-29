‘NAVTTC bringing youth, industry closer’

Islamabad : National Vocational and Technical Training Commission’s (NAVTTC) was providing free of cost facility to both youth and Pakistani industry to bring them closer and realize the dual objective of employment for youth and quality skilled workforce for industry.

NAVTTC initiative for establishing Job Placement Centres with dedicated resources is linking Pakistani skilled workforce with employers in both national and international job markets, said Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan in an exclusive talk with this agency.

In addition to this, 104 Job Placement and Vocational Counselling Centres (JP&VCCs) had been established across the country for the benefit of youth, he added. He said that skill profiles of around 600,000 Pakistani youth were available on this job portal. Realizing the emerging needs, he said, the NAVTTC has taken numerous initiatives for implementation of National Skills for All Strategy, which was a comprehensive road-map to uplift TVET sector in Pakistan.