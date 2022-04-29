‘Self-introspection inevitable to fulfil true purpose of Pakistan creation’

Islamabad : A conference based upon the theme of the Creation of Pakistan in Shab-e-Qadr was held here at Aiwan-e-Quaid in Fatima Jinnah Park.

The conference was attended by Mian Muhammad Javed, Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Council, Dr. Qibla Ayaz Chairman council of Islamic ideology and Dr. Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq Secretary council of Islamic ideology along with many famous poets.

Today’s event holds two main themes. One is that Pakistan came into being on a sacred night Shab-e-Qadar which is in fact the biggest gift from Allah and we should always confer upon its importance that such a sacred night was chosen for all the Muslims by Allah to bestow us with his blessing in terms of Pakistan.

The second theme of today’s event was related to paying the tribute to our national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal upon the occasion of his death anniversary, a person who has the most important role in the creation of Pakistan.

“Pakistan was achieved as a blessing because of the efforts of all those who believed in the creation of a separate homeland for all the Muslims of the sub-continent. Now it’s our responsibility to protect and strengthen this homeland with dignity.

Upon the theme of Iqbal’s Idea of Pakistan, Dr. Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq Secretary council of Islamic ideology stated that Allama Iqbal gave the message of One Nation which was the base of his idea about a separate homeland later achieved as Pakistan.

Iqbal had the desire for a country based on Shariah along with a nation that stood up firmly with its dignity and pride, he added.