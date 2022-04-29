EOBI pension

The newly elected PM made commendable announcements during his first speech in parliament. He increased the minimum wage to Rs25,000. It was disappointing to note that he did not talk about EOBI pensioners. Previously, the PTI government made strong commitments but did nothing in this regard. EOBI pensioners continue to face financial hardships amid the current record high inflation. There is a dire need to revisit the matter. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is requested to announce an increase in EOBI pensions from the current Rs8,500 to Rs25,000 per month.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
