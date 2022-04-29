Prevention is better

This refers to the letter, ‘Covid-19 is still here’ (April 27) by Shakeel Ahmad Khan. The writer’s observations are correct. We have to take precautionary measures against the Covid-19 virus before we reach a point where another lockdown is inevitable.

Many people wrongly believe that we have defeated the virus. There should be awareness campaigns to educate people about the existing threats. The authorities concerned should ensure that people are following SOPs.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat