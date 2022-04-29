The return of terror

This refers to the editorial, ‘Terror on campus’ (April 27). It has discussed an important and sensitive issue regarding the security and safety of the Chinese working on various projects in Pakistan. The Karachi University attack is the latest in the number of attacks against the Chinese. The re-emergence of the TTP and an increase in attacks by the BLA in the country call for appropriate and timely security measures. Although the government has announced several security measures, it needs to do more.

There is an immediate need to revisit our security arrangements and issue fresh SOPs to provide security to the Chinese. They should be given bullet-proof vehicles and an entourage of police escorts. All entry and exit points should be clear. It is disappointing that we failed to provide foolproof security arrangements to our foreign guests. It is true that there are certain problems in Balochistan, but under no circumstances can such attacks be justified.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi