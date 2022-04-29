Expensive travel

As Eid holidays are round the corner, public transport commuters are concerned about the possible increase in fares. Many people who live in big cities for work purposes travel to their homes to spend Eid with their families. Unfortunately, it has been a routine practice for public service vehicles (PSVs) to overcharge during Eid. Even if the authorities take notice of the situation, they don’t take effective steps to deal with the situation.

Transporters give flimsy excuses that they have to bring their empty vehicles back to cities as during Eid people from rural areas hardly travel to cities. The relevant authorities should look into the matter on a priority basis.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan

Rawalpindi